Ex Cheats And Blames Her, Then Years Later Tries To Rekindle. She Shut Him Down With A Perfect Comeback In Front Of The Entire Town

There’s nothing quite like thinking of the perfect comeback – long after the moment has passed.

But when the timing finally works in your favor, it’s priceless.

How would you handle running into someone who betrayed you?

Would you keep the peace?

Or would you deliver the zinger of a lifetime and let them know exactly how you feel?

In today’s story, one woman gets her chance for the ultimate mic-drop moment when a blast from her past resurfaces in a small-town celebration.

Here’s how it all played out.

Finally thought of a come back in the moment! Back in the 80s, I was with the man I believed I loved and had two children with him. I had my suspicions that he may have cheated, but I generally shook it off and was sure he wouldn’t cheat on ME. I was 24, trusting, and obviously quite gullible. We had a regular babysitter while I was at work, and he was supposedly looking for a job. She also babysat on the few nights we would go out. I would generally be asleep before he got back from taking her home.

One day I get home from work, he is in the house with the babysitter, and I finally noticed that she was definitely pregnant… with his child! Apparently, he cheated with a couple of “regulars” because, in his words, we didn’t have *** often enough. Ow.

Here’s where she ran into him again.

Flash forward a couple of years, I lost weight, got in shape, looked FABULOUS and had a new relationship with my Farmer-man. I was working in our hometown, and there was a Canada Day Celebration. A large group of us were under the big tent, waiting for the fireworks when he walked up to me, told me how beautiful I am… now… and tried to make small talk. It degenerated quickly into snarky remarks from him in front of all of these people. He looks me up & down, then says, “You know what, we probably could have worked if you would just “put” out…..”

She got him good in front of everyone.

For once, I had the comeback… I said, sweetly, “If you were any GOOD, maybe I would have…” Half the tent full of people erupted into hoots and applause! Apparently, this small town doesn’t like him much… (Felt SOOO GOOD!! ) I’ve been with my Farmer-Man for 38 years now.

The best was that there were so many people around to hear it!

