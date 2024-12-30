Ex Lied To Her So He Could Move In Rent Free, But It Turns Out He Had A Home And Was Renting It Out

You never know what somebody’s hiding.

In this case, it’s a whole home.

Read how this Redditor’s ex thought they’d gotten more bang for their buck — but really just got dinged by the state.

Let’s find out more about the story below.

Homestead Revenge Five years ago, I was dating a man 12 years older than I was (I know. Very stupid.)

I let him move in with me because we got on very well, and I really liked him. He was living with his brother when we met because he fell on hard times.

But one day, everything changed.

One year later, he left..POOF! Turns out he was staying with his brother because he and his ex were fighting over their marital home.

That’s right — he had a home — and he had a secret plan, too.

He won the house, but decided to move in with me for one year, so he could rent it out. To get even, I called the State Department of Revenue and told them he hadn’t been homestead for the past year.

The proof was easy — practically hand-delivered.

I could prove it because he had some mail come to my address. Forget him for using me like that.

Does Reddit think this revenge was worth it or overkill? Let’s read the comments below to find out more.

One Redditor had advice on how to step up the revenge.

A reader questioned why the OP felt dating someone older was “stupid.”

Another one noted that the age gap wasn’t necessarily the problem.

Age is but a number — secret houses, on the other hand? Well, that’s an issue.

