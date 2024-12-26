Ex-Roommate Revokes Access To Her Streaming Accounts But Secretly Uses Friend’s Amazon Prime, Spends Her Money, And Starts A Heated Dispute

When it comes to shared accounts, fairness should go both ways.

So, how would you handle a situation where one person decides the rules don’t apply to them?

Would you let it slide?

Or would you cut off their access entirely?

In today’s story, a young lady finds herself in this exact dilemma.

Here’s how it all unfolded.

AITA For not letting my ex-roommate use my Amazon prime account? I (18f) and my roommate J (18f) were roommates for part of the first semester in college. At first everything was great, we’d eat together, talk all night, and go shopping. It all changed, however, when we rushed for a sorority. I got into the one she wanted, and she got into a different one. From then on, she was a little more distant, but we were still good friends. It’s worth mentioning that on our shared TV, which I brought, I paid for Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, and Peacock, while her parents paid for Max and Netflix. I had no problem with this because I had money saved from a young age to do what I wanted in college.

After moving out, J no longer wanted to provide access to her accounts.

Later, I found out that she had to move out due to health reasons, and I know how that sounds, but it was actual health issues with certain foods that she needed to cook. I was a little upset because she told me a week before she moved out, but I understood and supported her. During the entire process, she was out with her friends at her sorority and left me to pack up her stuff, which I did because I wanted to be nice. Fast forward a few weeks, and she asks me to log out of her Netflix and Max account, which I hadn’t used since she moved out and frankly forgot she had. So I did as soon as possible.

Things took a turn for the worse.

Later that same week, I looked at my Amazon account and saw that a gift card I had on there was used up. When I looked into it, I saw that some movies were rented that I didn’t rent. I texted and asked if she had rented movies, and she said that she did. I asked her why she was on my Amazon account, and she said that she didn’t have one and wanted to use it. I told her that it wasn’t fair that I had to get off Netflix, but she could spend my money to watch a movie. She said it was different because Netflix was hers and Amazon was ours. I said no and told her that if she didn’t get off of my account, I would find a way to kick her off myself. She refused, so I called my dad, and we figured it out. She called me screaming that I ruined her movie night with her friends, and I basically said pay for your own then. AITA?

That roommate has some nerve.

Let’s check out what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about this issue.

This is an excellent point.

Yes, the roommate was so wrong.

As this person points out, the roommate knew what she was doing.

Here’s someone who can’t believe she’s even asking this question.

What’s good for one is good for the other.

If the roommate expected to continue using the Amazon account, then she should’ve continued sharing her streaming accounts.

