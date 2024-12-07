A Financially Responsible Guy Builds Up A Small Property Portfolio, But His Spendaholic Bride Wants Him To Sell It And Spend The Money On The Wedding

Attitudes towards money are something that can make or break a relationship.

When one partner is a saver and another is a spender, without a delicate balance it’s almost certain that the two will come to blows.

That is exactly what happened in this story, when one groom-to-be was less than happy about his future wife’s demands.

Read on to see what happened – and whether he was, indeed, being unreasonable.

AITA for refusing to sell my rental properties at my fiancée’s request? Two years ago I proposed to my fiancée, and our wedding is going to be this coming summer. When we met we both owned properties. She owned a pretty typical luxury townhouse, and I owned two properties in the inner city. We both agreed that when it was time to cohabitate, we’d live in her condo. I own an old two-up, two-down duplex in a neighborhood that butts right up against an old industrial area. I was living there until we moved together. On the next block I also own a 4000 square foot concrete block industrial building. I got them as part of a screaming package deal about 12 years ago when you couldn’t give property away in that neighborhood.

Read on to find out how this great deal is going sour.

I now rent the duplex to a couple of hispanic families (and I hope they never leave me – they’re the best renters ever). I rent half of the factory building to a guy who does heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and the other half to some microbrewery hipsters. The powers of gentrification have been at work in this neighborhood for about half the time I’ve owned these places and I’m making a lot of money on these rentals. I could lose my job tomorrow and not even blink. My fiancée does not see it this way. Ever since we’ve moved in together she’s been pestering me to sell the places. It’s been ramping up the closer we get to the wedding.

Yikes. Let's find out what happened next.

I keep telling her that as long as I own these places, it’s a practically guaranteed third source of income and would be invaluable if either of us hit a rough patch job-wise. She doesn’t see it that way though, all she sees is a potential big pile of liquid cash that can go towards wedding, honeymoon, and upgrades to our living situation afterwards. We had the biggest blowup yet about it last Saturday, and I kind of lost it. I’m a saver and she’s a spender, and I said that to her in far less pleasant terms. I also mentioned the amount of credit card debt she has, and since then things have been pretty frosty. AITA for refusing to sell my second income?

Hold up one moment. This is his property.

Maybe they’re about to be married, but what that means is that they should work together on a compromise: not that she should get to call all the shots.

Let's find out what the people on Reddit thought.

This person gave some solid pre-marital advice.

Others agreed, urging him to stick to his principles.

While this person thought the properties were a solid investment.

And this person thought the groom needed to go further to protect his property.

The truth is, if they can’t agree on money matters now, this is something that will likely haunt their marriage too.

Without a proper conversation now, a lot of money is going to be spent on couples’ therapy down the line.

