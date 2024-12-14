Firefighters Push Entitled Neighbor’s Cars Out Of The Way After They Blocked A Disabled Spot During A Medical Emergency

Some people just can’t seem to grasp the concept of basic decency, like respecting a disabled parking space meant for someone in need.

So, what would you do if you were a paramedic trying to help in a medical emergency situation, only to have your efforts blocked by an entitled neighbor who refused to move their cars?

Would you try reasoning with them again?

Or would you call in reinforcements to handle the issue?

In the following story, a paramedic team faced this exact situation and made sure the entitled neighbor finally got the message loud and clear.

Here’s how it all unfolded

Dealing with en entitled neighbour. Back in my days as a paramedic, we got a call to a house where there was a bariatric patient who had fallen. The patient was morbidly obese and weighed around 30 stone (420lbs). This story isn’t really about them, though. There are many reasons people get to this size and I’ve never judged, only helped. No, the problem here was a really arrogant neighbor we had come across before, and boy was this chap a judgemental moron. Our patient had a car and had a disabled parking permit. They also had a council-designated disabled parking spot outside their home, which the neighbor kept parking in. There had been a number of letters from the council regarding this, and a number of parking fines just served to annoy this chap even more.

Unfortunately, the person had fallen and needed to be removed from the home.

On the day of the story, I took the call that the patient had fallen and we went to the house. Sure enough, the neighbor was not only parked in the disabled spot but had parked a second car, blocking access to the patient’s driveway. I assessed the patient and suspected they had a broken hip, so I needed to go in. I sent my colleague around to the neighbour to ask them to move the cars, and when they came back, I was told the neighbour had just told my colleague to “do one.”

Not getting any help from the neighbor, they called for some backup.

No problem; it was time to get the message home. I radioed through to our control centre and asked for the fire service and police. We needed the fire service to help lift the guy and the police to do a little parking control. The fire service was the first to arrive, and I spoke to the crew commander to let them know what the situation was. A fireman went to the house to ask the neighbour to move the car and was told the same as my colleague. The message was relayed back, and the watch commander asked me one question. “Is the patients life at risk?”. I knew exactly where this was going, and it was time our thoughtless neighbour got the message. My answer was “Yes, there is equipment I need to get into the house and the driveway is blocked preventing me from doing so.”

The neighbor still wouldn’t move the cars, so the firetruck did it for them.

The watch commander told the fire truck driver to “move those vehicles.” It was really satisfying to see both vehicles being pushed down the road by the fire service, and the look on the neighbour’s face as he came out spitting and screaming was well worth seeing. His complaints to the Police fell on deaf ears; they were well aware of his history of obstruction, and my clinical assessment that the patient’s life was in danger was more than enough justification for the vehicles to be moved. I doubt it made our patient’s life any easier, and sadly, they died a few months later without leaving the hospital, but it really did bring a smile to their faces as we wheeled them out.

Bravo! That’s one way to move those cars out of the way.

Stealing someone’s designated parking spot is bad enough, but refusing to move when emergency responders need access?

That’s next-level entitlement, and they got exactly what they deserved!

