Her Brother Gave Her Gifts Before She Is Taken Into Foster Care, But Years Later He Demands Payment For The Gifts

When you love someone, it’s natural to want to give them gifts.

This is especially the case when you’re not sure if you’re going to see them for quite some time, with parting gifts being some of the most sentimental gifts we can give.

One thing that you would never expect is to be asked for a sentimental gift to be returned.

But that’s the heart-wrenching situation that the girl in this story found herself in.

AITA for refusing to pay my brother back for things that he said I could “have”? I was raised by my Grandma (and believed she was my mother until I was eleven). When I was thirteen, social services got involved as they felt that she could no longer care for me properly, and I was going to be placed with a foster family. My “older brother” (who is actually my uncle), had already moved out, gave me a few things before I left. These things were a PlayStation2, a few games, an old electric guitar and amp, two pairs of jeans and a hoodie. My foster parents already owned an X Box 360, and I also found a PlayStation2 slim and some more games when I helped an elderly neighbor clear out his attic and he said that I could keep them, so I never really used the PS2 my brother gave me. On the first Christmas I spent with my foster parents, they bought me a new electric guitar and amp. As I grew up, the hoodie and the jeans didn’t fit any more. As a result, my brother’s stuff all got stored in the garage, but unfortunately they all got ruined during a flood.

My foster parents showed me what a loving, caring family was really like and ended up adopting me when I was sixteen. I now consider them my parents and I love them very much, however a couple of years ago I decided I wanted to try to reconnect with my Grandma. My Grandma and I have now developed a more normal relationship and she seemed genuinely remorseful over what happened and her lack of contact over the years. However, I hadn’t seen my “brother”until recently, when he showed up whilst I was visiting. Initially it was really nice and we talked about how the past few years had been for the both of us. I was happy until he said “So can I have my stuff back now?”

I asked what he meant, and he said “You know the stuff I gave you when you left? The PS2, the games, the clothes, my guitar!”

I replied with, “Oh them, well you said I could have them, not borrow them so I considered them to be gifts.” He said “Look, I only gave them to you because I felt sorry for you. Just give them back.” I explained that every thing had gotten damaged. He said “Typical. You know if you weren’t such a screw up you wouldn’t have had to be put into care anyway! You can pay me back for all that stuff. That’s like £600 you owe me!” I laughed in his face and said, “No way am I paying you that much! If you really want the PS2 back that badly, I have a slim version you can have (even though I’d like to keep it) even though they were definitely gifts, but I’m not paying you a penny!” He called me names, swore at me, and then stormed out.

My Grandma said “Don’t worry about him, I’ll make sure he won’t be around you again” after he stormed out.

I only work as a barista, and with the cost of living crisis I barely have enough money to pay for Christmas presents for everyone this year. £600 is literally unattainable for me. He never said he expected them back but he never explicitly said they were gifts, only that I could “have” them, but I’m wondering if I should have known. AITA?

This uncle is completely out of line.

You don’t give someone something as a gift and then, years later, demand it back.

It seems like someone is a little jealous of his niece, or else is just looking to be petty.

This person could see through the uncle’s toxic behavior right away.

And others called him out further.

Meanwhile, this person identified a loophole in his story.

This guy is bad news, and Grandma is right: she should not be around him.

