Guests Check Into A Hotel That Doesn’t Accept Pets But Lie About Their Pets Being Service Animals, So This Employee Fumes At Their Dishonesty

Dealing with fake service animals isn’t just frustrating – it’s disrespectful to everyone involved.

What would you do if guests constantly lied about their dogs being service animals just to stay at a property that doesn’t allow pets? How would you handle the mess, the barking, and the complaints from other guests?

In the following story, one hotel worker has had enough and unloads on the true impact of this selfish behavior.

Read the full story…

I am getting so sick of fake service animals. I am seriously tired of this. You’re bringing your untrained dog into a hotel, letting it go to the bathroom all over everything because you can’t be bothered to go down the road and pay a 25-dollar pet fee at a hotel that allows pets. What’s worse is that you LIE about your dog being a service animal and then leave the poor thing in your room while you go off who knows where, leaving it alone all day to bark and bother other guests. ACTUALLY YOU DO.

According to this person, lying about a service animal just to book a hotel room hurts everyone else.

Not only does housekeeping have to deal with your dog’s poop, but I have to deal with irritated guests wondering why they were kept up all night by a dog in a no-pet property where a lot of people stay to avoid barking dogs. You are terrible, and you are hurting people who actually need to have service animals with your selfishness. If you are bringing a dog with you on your trip you need to accommodate for that, if you can’t ask a friend to watch them, put them in a dog hotel if you can afford it. You were the person who took on the responsibility of a pet.

Fed up, here’s where they really rant.

So, don’t you DARE act like a good pet owner when you do this stuff. No dog should be locked up like the dog on my property is for hours without anyone to check on it. You should feel bad, and if my managers weren’t as bad as they were with dealing with pets in the rooms, I would have already charged you for this. This just bothers me so much. Take care of your dog, you actual trash pile.

Yikes. It’s easy to see both sides of this issue, but the rant is a little much.

On one hand, the ADA protects certain pet owners, but on the other, it’s causing a disruption.

