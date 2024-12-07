Handyman Shared A Unique Hack For Using WD-40. – ‘It’s gonna be easier to clean the next time.’

WD-40 is the gift that keeps on giving, huh?

A handyman named Gator took to TikTok to share a use for WD-40 that a lot of folks probably don’t know about.

Gator said people should use WD-40 on dirty windows and explained, “It will clean your glass, it’ll clean your shower glass. It’ll clean your automobile glass, your glass on your windows at your house, any kind of glass, mirrors, all that stuff.

He continued, “Here’s the key, though: It only takes a small amount. You don’t go spraying the whole window down like you’re taking your first prom date out. It’s a small amount like that. A little bit goes a long way.”

Gator then said, “Dirt is not gonna stick to it. It’s not flammable, none of that stuff. Matter of fact, dirt sticks to it less. It’s gonna be easier to clean the next time a small amount goes a long way. I’ve been cleaning glass like this for years with this stuff. It’s not magic, it’s not a trick. It just works.”

He added, “It’s not going to make everything smell like WD-40.”

Check out the video.

I did not know that!

That is weird, wild stuff!

