He Brought His Ex-Girlfriend Some Food, But While He Was There He Took Some Of The Things He Had Left And It Drove Her Nuts

Sometimes when you break up with someone, you intentionally lose touch. Other times, it’s hard to move on.

In today’s story, one Redditor keeps in touch with his ex for awhile, but when he decides to move on, he also decides to get revenge in a way that he knows his ex will find annoying.

Let’s find out what he does…

Annoying inconvenience for my ex. This happened a couple of years ago. My ex was emotionally abusive; I was so in love though.

My ex was rather poor at the time from quitting her job without getting another one. We were still talking after we broke up, stupid I know.

He was too nice.

She was worried about not being able to afford food for her and her cat. Me being the nice person that I am, brought some over for her, I also had to pick up some of the things I had left there.

He took some of her things.

She was hanging out with someone new already and made a point to stress that. I simply dropped the stuff off and grabbed what I had left. I also added her medium mixing bowl from a set, a few of her new Tubberware set, and a knife from her matching set.

She’s definitely notice!

She always liked to have things matching in sets. I knew it would drive her crazy trying to find it. Still makes me laugh thinking about it.

That’s some sneaky revenge!

The revenge was harmless and probably brought much needed closure.

