He Hosts Thanksgiving For A Lot Of Family Members, But Since No One Ever Helps He’s Decided Not To Host Anymore

It’s interesting to learn how different families operate during the holidays.

In my house, everyone pitches in at least a little bit and all the family members hang out and relax together.

There’s not one or two people who do everything while the rest of the folks sit around and don’t do anything.

And I can understand why the guy who wrote this story on Reddit is ready for a break from his annual Thanksgiving duties.

Check out what he had to say…

AITA for refusing to host Thanksgiving after being stuck with it for the past five years? “I (38M) have been hosting Thanksgiving for my family every year since I bought my house five years ago.

That’s a big responsibility.

This includes my parents, siblings, their spouses, kids, and occasionally extended family. In total, it’s about 20 people. I don’t mind cooking, but the problem is no one ever helps. I do all the grocery shopping, meal prep, cooking, and the massive cleanup afterward. Last year, I asked for help, but everyone either ignored me or gave some lame excuse like, “I’m not good in the kitchen” or “I don’t know how to cook.” Meanwhile, they’re sitting around while I’m running around the kitchen all day. After the meal? Same thing. They sit around chatting and drinking while I’m the only one cleaning up. So this year, I said enough is enough. I told them I’m not hosting Thanksgiving. I suggested someone else step up, or we could split the cost of catering. Cue the drama.

You knew this was coming…

My siblings flipped out, complaining about how it’s “tradition” for me to host. My mom called me selfish, and my aunt said I was ruining Thanksgiving for the kids because they “love coming to my house.” Now, they’re all upset with me, calling me lazy and saying I’m ruining the holiday. Honestly, I’m tired of being treated like their personal chef and cleanup crew every year, but now I feel guilty for putting my foot down. So, AITA for refusing to host Thanksgiving this year?”

