He Ignored Repeated Requests To Update His Address After Moving Out, So His Ex-Housemates Shredded An Important Piece Of Mail To Teach Him A Lesson

Moving on from a difficult housemate can turn even the simplest tasks into epic battles of will.

When one housemate, whose reputation precedes him, refused to file a change of address, the remaining homeowner decided to let his paper shredder do the talking.

Read on for the full scoop.

Former housemate hasn’t filed a change of address, and stops by to pick up his mail. He was a terrible housemate. He labored under the misapprehension that having lived here the longest basically gave him the power over the rest of us.

These housemates have a pretty storied past.

I’m pretty sure his primary motivation for moving was the fact that my other housemate and I goaded him into taking a swing at me, and I pepper sprayed him. He called the police, and they explained that he was the one who was in danger of being arrested.

The remaining housemates tolerated his mail for a while.

If a piece of his mail looks time-sensitive, I give it back to the mailman.

But one day, they decided to take a different approach.

Yesterday, he got a Toll by Plate invoice from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission for a toll (you just drive through, and they scan your plate and send you a bill). I was going to give that back to the mailman today, but I can’t find it. I guess it was accidentally run through the paper shredder. 🤷

Some lessons you just have to learn the hard way.

What did Reddit think?

Doesn’t the ex-housemate realize what an unnecessary strain his inaction is putting on the people who still live there?

These kinds of things sometimes take a while to get sorted out.

Some people even leave important mail behind!

The post office is also dropping the ball here.

His reign as the house tyrant ended not with a bang, but with a shred.

Now all that’s left is a sense of satisfaction and some pulverized paper.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.