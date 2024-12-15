He Ignored Repeated Requests To Update His Address After Moving Out, So His Ex-Housemates Shredded An Important Piece Of Mail To Teach Him A Lesson
Moving on from a difficult housemate can turn even the simplest tasks into epic battles of will.
When one housemate, whose reputation precedes him, refused to file a change of address, the remaining homeowner decided to let his paper shredder do the talking.
Read on for the full scoop.
Former housemate hasn’t filed a change of address, and stops by to pick up his mail.
He was a terrible housemate.
He labored under the misapprehension that having lived here the longest basically gave him the power over the rest of us.
These housemates have a pretty storied past.
I’m pretty sure his primary motivation for moving was the fact that my other housemate and I goaded him into taking a swing at me, and I pepper sprayed him.
He called the police, and they explained that he was the one who was in danger of being arrested.
The remaining housemates tolerated his mail for a while.
If a piece of his mail looks time-sensitive, I give it back to the mailman.
But one day, they decided to take a different approach.
Yesterday, he got a Toll by Plate invoice from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission for a toll (you just drive through, and they scan your plate and send you a bill).
I was going to give that back to the mailman today, but I can’t find it.
I guess it was accidentally run through the paper shredder. 🤷
Some lessons you just have to learn the hard way.
What did Reddit think?
Doesn’t the ex-housemate realize what an unnecessary strain his inaction is putting on the people who still live there?
These kinds of things sometimes take a while to get sorted out.
Some people even leave important mail behind!
The post office is also dropping the ball here.
His reign as the house tyrant ended not with a bang, but with a shred.
Now all that’s left is a sense of satisfaction and some pulverized paper.
If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.