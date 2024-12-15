He Let Certain Neighbors Use The Area Of His Property Near The Water, But When Other Neighbors Refused To Leave He Banned Them All

Living in the country near hiking trails with a rocky beach area right on your own private property sounds pretty idealistic.

That’s the exact type of property where today’s story takes place, and it is idealistic.

The problem is that it is so idealistic that the neighbors want to use this piece of land too, and the home owner is not okay with that.

Let’s see how the drama escalates…

AITA: For banning my neighbors from my backyard? So I own a really large piece of property right next to a nature reserve. I think that’s what it’s called, I am not American so correct me if I am wrong. Basically a reasonably large area specifically meant for animals and letting stuff grow without interference aside from the hiking trails of course. As a result of this my property is essentially a part of the reserve, not legally but you get the idea. I specifically bought this place because I like trees and now I essentially have my own little forest and a good portion of a little “river” or “Creek.” Again not sure what it is called but it is basically enough water to swim in and eventually ends up in a river loads of miles away.

That brings us to my the problem. My property is directly attached to what is essentially the only place anywhere near where we live that allows you to lay down right next to the water. The rest of the side of the river is mostly made up of off steep rocks or like dirt walls whereas in my backyard is essentially a little rock beach if that makes sense. So ever since I moved in I keep catching my neighbors (As in all my neighbors not just one specific couple) and their kids and sometimes even strangers making use of this little rock beach. Which would be fine, was it not for the fact me and my girlfriend(Who is staying with me right now) want to make use of it.

Now on one hand, I get it. It’s getting hotter and hotter and beach weather is on the horizon/already here and this little rock beach is essentially the dream of any person who likes to take a swim when it is hot and likes to get some sun while still keeping away from people. Now every time I or my girlfriend want to make use of it and catch people there, I obviously send them away. Prior they listened and obviously went away but recently people keep arguing with us stating there is “plenty of space.” (There isn’t, it’s literally broad enough for like 8 people at most to lay down directly next to each other, so with distancing in mind 3 people max.) Or that “It’s sharing dude.”

I even had people claiming this is not part of my property. It is I checked, in fact the bank opposite is also mine.

Now yesterday I had enough. I had another dude arguing with me after I told him to get of off my property. I told him that the next time I see him there I would be calling the police for trespassing and ever since I have told everyone else the same. Frankly it is not the fact that I really mind people using it, it’s the fact so many people argue when I want to use it and send them away which is causing this decision. But this is also resulting in people who listen all the time being the victim of this as I don’t want to have people think it is fine since other people also use it.

