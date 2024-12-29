Husband Told His Wife To Cut Back On Their Expenses So They Could Pay Their Mortgage, But She Refused And Blamed His Family For Not Paying Rent

Would you sacrifice your financial needs and wants for the sake of your husband’s family?

This woman complains about her in-laws not being able to pay rent for last month. The rent is for a house she and her husband own.

She and her husband still have to pay the mortgage, and they’re not seeing eye to eye about how to do that without the rent payment.

Read the full story below for all the details!

AITA for not agreeing to cut back on my expenses! My husband’s family happened to not pay rent to us a month ago. We had to pay it because it is our mortgage. It was a big impact financially for me and my husband, but we have no choice.

Her husband told her to cut back on their expenses to be able to afford their mortgage.

They did happen to tell us that they will not be paying the full rent due to other financial needs that they have. And that we need to figure it out. My husband then approaches me and tells me that I need to cut back on my expenses. This is to be able to afford the mortgage in which they are living in. And we ourselves have a second mortgage.

This woman refused.

He asked that I cut my family’s cellphone lines and review all expenses to cut back on what we don’t need. My response was no, I am not going to cut back on my expenses. Unfortunately, your family needs to figure it out. They can’t just say they are not paying rent.

Now, they’re having a huge argument.

This led to a whole argument, because I work, he works, they work. Why can’t they cut back on their expenses and get their priorities straight? Apparently, I am the wrong one in this whole situation. But how is it fair that this has to affect my family? And why do they just get to continue to live life as if nothing has happened because they know for a fact we have to pay the mortgage?

It doesn’t seem okay to simply let the renters get away with not paying rent.

