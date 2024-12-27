Her Organization’s Computers Malfunctioned And Resulted In Her Losing The Election, So She Rage Quit And Refused To Help Anymore

Sometimes computers malfunction, but when they malfunction during an election and cause the election results to be wrong, that’s a huge problem!

This girl technically won an election at her volunteer organization, but the computers messed up causing someone else to be named the winner.

That’s only the beginning.

Find out what happens next…

AITA for rage-quitting after I lost an election? I (28f) have been a member of a large volunteer organization for several years. I am one of the longest-standing members, I have spent hundreds of hours on various aspects of it, I’ve held small leadership positions in almost every area, and I have a large amount of experience being the president of another organization as well.

They worked really hard to make things work for this organization…

When I first joined, things were not doing well, so I (with others) worked for hours to improve that, and we did. In fact, we did so well with improving the atmosphere that we had a massive amount of incoming members, who quickly became very close with each other (something we specifically encouraged) and have absolutely no idea how bad things used to be, or how much behind-the-scenes work it takes to maintain the way things are now.

She decided to run for president…

I ran for president in the most recent election. I ran against five other candidates. Four of us had years of experience and had been preparing our campaign for months/years. One person (let’s call them Alex) was extremely new (a few weeks), had zero experience at all, decided to run at the last minute, and had a very large friend group with other new members. Alex was barely allowed to run due to how new they were, but made the cut by a handful of days. You can see where this is going.

That’s INSANE!

It was extremely close between me and Alex, and I lost by one vote. The rest of the elected officials were all new members, of the same friend group, also without experience. Then, it was discovered that 9-10 votes, specifically the votes of other people in leadership positions who worked closely with me, were not counted. This was not intentional or malicious, simply a computer error. Apparently every single one of them voted for me. I technically won. They tried to get the election results overturned because of it, but higher ups would not allow it, because they feared it would look like favoritism.

They wanted to ignore the issue!

At the end of the day, I was told to keep quiet and not let anyone know about this. That brings me to my current situation. Because nobody on the new executive team has any experience, I started facing a lot of pressure to take on a lower leadership position solely to guide them and ensure our hard work doesn’t go to hell. I absolutely refused.

She was so done with it!

In fact, I’ve decided to drop all leadership roles and do absolutely nothing this year. This has lead to multiple people telling me that I don’t truly care about the organization, that I’ll be responsible if it falls apart, etc. I feel like it’s a slap in the face to expect me to do what a president does without the title to show it. Am I TA for dropping all leadership positions and letting the new team do whatever they want to do?

Geez! Who would have thought the organization would chose a newbie like that?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

That’s right! This user thinks this girl made the right decision to step down.

This user thinks people at the organization are unreasonable.

This user knows exactly how it feels!

That’s right! This user believes this organization has fallen apart!

True! This user knows that an unfair organization won’t make it anywhere.

If the election had been fair, things wouldn’t have fallen apart like that!

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.