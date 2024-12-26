Her Siblings Informed Her That Their Mom Needs A New Stove, But She Doesn’t Know How To Tell Them That She’s Already Been Paying A Lot Of Their Mom’s Bills

Sometimes, talking about financial matters in the family can be uncomfortable.

This woman shares that she has been paying for 75% of their mom’s bills, but her siblings don’t know this.

So, when her siblings brought up the information that their mom’s stove was broken, she didn’t know what to say.

How would you have dealt with this? Read the full story below.

WIBTA if I tell siblings how much I spend on mom? Five kids. I’m in the middle, and I pay 75% of mom’s bills.

Her siblings made a remark about their mom’s stove.

Two weeks ago, sibling A says, “Sibling B told me mom’s stove is broken.” Over Thanksgiving, sibling B told me, “You know mom’s stove is broken. She needs a new stove.”

They didn’t tell her to buy a new one directly.

They don’t say will you buy a stove or we should buy a stove. They just leave it out there for me to pick up. WIBTA if I gave them an itemized list of what I already pay for. Or would that humiliate my mom?

Maybe it would be a good idea to talk to mom about this.

Let’s see what other people have to say about this on Reddit.

She should be honest with her family and ask them to pitch in more.

