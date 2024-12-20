His Dad Shamed His Teenage Son For His Shaggy Hair, So He Found An Old Photo Of Him That Showed He Had The Exact Same Haircut And Shut Him Down Completely

The generational clash over fashion and grooming is as old as time, with each side insisting their way is the “right way”.

After one father’s constant criticism and tirades about the length of his teen’s hair, his school photo revealed a hypocrisy too brazen to ignore.

Father screaming at me to get a haircut until I do this So I tend to grow my hair out. Not that long, but it gets really shaggy. Think kind of Justin Bieber-ish, but not as cleanly brushed — it looks more like I rolled out of bed.

My main reason for doing this is because I just prefer it longer, and I genuinely dislike getting my haircut. Anxiety and shiz, can’t find one I’m happy with, I’ve tried a ton of them, yadda yadda.

In particular, when I was a teenager, this would anger my father. My dad is a very… well, for lack of a better word, angry person. Massive anger issues. He would call me a slur, talk trash about my hair in front of his friends, and scream at me to get a haircut because I “look like a girl” and such. Occasionally, I would get it cut to shut him up, but eventually, I just didn’t get it cut to spite him.

One day, I was looking through some old yearbooks of mine from elementary school when I found my father’s yearbook.

Guess what I found? Yep, a copy of his junior year school photo. Reddit, not that I had any doubts, but he is with absolute certainty my father. THE EXACT. SAME. HAIR. Same length, color, shaggy appearance — everything. He was also rocking this crazy jean jacket.

I took the photo and waited until he complained about my hair again. When he did, I just threw the picture on his lap and walked away. He never said a word about my hair again. My mother also put the picture on the fridge, lol.

