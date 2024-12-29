His Doctor Friend Messes Up Every Relationship With Women, So He Won’t Set Him Up With Her Sister Even Though She’s Livid About It

Sometimes you have to be cruel to be kind.

AITA for not setting up my sister with my doctor friend I have a good friend and former college roommate, Rob, who is very a kind and generous person in general. Unfortunately he is an absolute loser when it comes to women and relationships. He’s a blonde 6 ft 4 single guy, pretty much lives at the gym, and is a young private practice orthopedic surgeon in a major east coast city. Since graduating med school 11 years ago he has had women just absolutely throwing themselves at him, which I think really screwed him up when it comes to relationships.

He is currently only going for skinny attractive college students under 24, would go on 3-4 dates a week with different people, taking them to fancy restaurants. Sometimes flying them out for a weekend trip to Miami, dangling exclusivity and long term relationships, then ghosting them after he gets bored. Not someone you would want your sister dating. My sister Tess came to town to visit for a friendsgiving party last week. She interacted with Rob for I feel like less than 10 min at the party and is instantly smitten. After the party she swears up and down that they hit it off, he is the one, and wants me to play matchmaker by connecting them, talking her up and inviting her and Rob to more activities together. I really don’t want this to happen. If I set them up, Rob may take her out to be nice to me, but when it inevitably blows up it’s gonna somehow be my fault. I basically told her about Rob’s history, how he is not looking to settle down and have kids like she is. Even if he is ready to settle down, he is looking for someone younger than 25. She is not his type and I am just not gonna help her in any way.

Tess can’t find him on social media (cuz he smartly decided not to have any) and they didn’t exchange numbers because he was being polite to me and didn’t want to overstep. So she is stuck. She called me a jerk for being so paternalistic, and for thinking she can’t take care of herself, and for thinking people can’t change when they meet the right person. And now I’m also getting calls from family asking why I’m not setting my sister up with a doctor. It’s such a great match because she is a lawyer and her office has a location in my city, and she has a lot of trouble meeting quality guys where she currently lives and this is a great opportunity etc. Somehow everyone thinks I am the bad guy. AITA for not trying to play matchmaker here?

