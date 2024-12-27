His Entitled Neighbor Crossed The Property Line And Built Stuff On This Guy’s Property, So He Stopped Mowing That Part Of The Lawn Until The Neighbor Had To Do It Himself

Sometimes being petty isn’t too bad – especially when your neighbor thinks they can walk all over you (or at least your property).

Claim a narrow strip of our property as your own? fine, it’s yours. This is probably pretty tame even by petty revenge standards, but hopefully you guys will get a kick out of it. Years ago, when I lived at my mom’s, I’d mow the yard every week. It was a hill, too steep for a riding mower and a pain to mow with a push mower. It was rough but I usually got it done.

Our next door neighbor was annoying, he didn’t like us and we didn’t like him. Long story short, he was the kind of guy to call the police if me and my friends were hanging out on the porch, talking at a normal volume, before 11 pm (the city’s noise ordinance time). He got his hillside terraced, and the bricks he used jutted into our yard a few inches. When I mowed, I would just go straight down the hill from where the edge of his bricks were, and that was the edge of one side of the yard. The terraces didn’t go all the way down the hill, so about halfway down I’d clear the bricks and it would be open.

Well, apparently, one day he decided that the property line DID matter, and he would flat out refuse to mow a strip adjacent to our yard. The six inches or so that the brick terraces covered made my edge line slightly off, but my reasoning was that if he considered it part of his yard when he got the landscaping done, it was part of his yard when he wanted to mow. He disagreed, and slowly a narrow strip of grass would grow, a green mohawk of pettiness dividing our yards.

He was a meticulous gardener, often out on sunny days tending to his garden, keeping his grass in pristine green condition. He cared very deeply about his yard, and therefore, assumed that anyone else would care about their yard almost as much. But I didn’t give a technicolor about the yard or its appearance, I literally only mowed because my mom told me to. If the decision to mow was left up to me, it would’ve blossomed into a Costa Rican rainforest.

With music blasting in my headphones, I’d mow right next to that Yardhawk every week, and it would have been absolutely no skin off my nose to move the mower over 6 inches and trim the ‘hawk. But I didn’t, because that was extra work my lazy self didn’t want to do, and also, **** him. So for at least a solid one and a half months one summer, he engaged me in a battle of wills, sometimes literally watching me go right past the Yardhawk, while refusing to mow it when he did his yard.

One time I caught him staring and waved. He must have assumed that I had an iron will to refuse to bow to his silent demand that I mow that six inch wide, 50 foot long stretch of grass, when my motivations lay entirely in the realm of apathy, laziness, and pettiness. And one day, one sweet day that I’ll always remember, I saw him using his full weight to body his mower over the now nearly two foot tall grass. The Yardhawk popped up a few more times, but it never got that tall again. And I sure never mowed it.

