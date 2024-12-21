His Father Is Suffering With Dementia And One Of His Ex Girlfriends Is Trying To Take Advantage Of Him, So His Son Kicked Her Out Of The House

Dementia is such a terrible condition not just for the person who has it, but for their entire family.

What would you do if your father was suffering from dementia and one of his ex’s came over trying to take advantage?

That is what the son in this story is dealing with, so he kicked her out of the house, but he isn’t sure if that was what he should have done.

Check it out.

AITA For Telling My Dad’s Ex She Can’t Stay With Us Even If She Was Evicted And Lost Her Car Keys At Our House? I have been living with and caring for my father who has dementia from Parkinson’s and strokes for the past few years. A few months ago one of his ex-girlfriends comes over and he starts telling me we need to give her stuff like one of his cars because she’s fallen on hard times.

It is so sad people will take advantage of others like this.

My dad is pretty easily manipulated in his current state, so this rang a lot of alarms. Yesterday she rang a giant alarm bell when she showed up with her car full of stuff out of nowhere and pretended she couldn’t leave. I say pretend because when it came time for her to leave she said it was too dark for her to drive home even if she found her keys.

She wants a place to stay.

I told her she can’t stay with us as we really don’t have the space, she should try looking for her keys some more or figuring out how she’s getting to a hotel she already said she rented. She said okay and went to her car and sat in complete darkness without turning on a cab light for 45 minutes. Then she came back in and said she can’t find them and tried looking everywhere and she can’t leave even if she found them anyways. I asked how, if it’s too dark to drive, would she find her keys in her dark car without turning on a light, and she said “welllllllllllllllllllll I uuuuuhhhhhhhhhhhhh was trying to uuuummmmmm compose myself” even slurring her words.

So she was out there drinking?

Literally like if you asked an actor to tell the most unconvincing drunken lie possible. Then said she was frazzled because I was trying to rush her and I need to respect my elders more. So flat out I asked her if she was drunk and she changed the subject. I asked her again what she was doing in her car in the dark that whole time since she can’t see and she walked back to her car without saying anything. I found out from my dad her car is full of her belongings because she was just evicted from her apartment due to refusing to pay her rent because she felt she was being overcharged at one of the cheapest places in town. What I think is happening is she doesn’t have anywhere to go and was hoping she could just force us into letting her stay. I drove her to the hotel she said she rented and asked her again what she was doing in her car in the dark, she said she was just sitting in a car with me and would never want to live with us, and she was feeling around in the dark for her keys.

Kick her to the curb, she is lying.

I told her that’s really unbelievable and she needs to get her stuff today without any problems. I am worried she will insist the keys are gone for good or just anything to try and invade our lives and keep this going as long as possible, my dad has already helped her out with money once and she seems desperate. AITA?

She is clearly trying to take advantage of the dad and she needs to be sent packing.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

Here is someone who suggests getting a power of attorney.

Agreed, she is trying to manipulate the situation.

Here is someone who says to keep her out of the house.

She is definitely trying to take advantage.

This person thinks she is attempting financial abuse.

This woman is trying to take advantage of the dad.

He was definitely right to address it.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.