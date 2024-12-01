New Neighbor Complained About The Length Of His Lawn Before He Even Unpacked His Boxes, So He Made Sure To Push The Limits On Length Going Forward

Keeping up with your yard work is an important part of home ownership and when done properly, keeps the neighborhood looking nice.

What would you do if your neighbor sent an anonymous letter to you every time you let your lawn go a day or two longer than normal between cuts?

That is what the new homeowner in this story experienced, so he made sure to wait a while to mow and had the letters discarded.

Check it out.

Neighbor sends passive aggressive unmarked letters in complaint, so I’ll make sure they keep sending them. My wife and I are first time homeowners in our mid twenties who just purchased a small place 2 months ago in a nice little neighborhood not too far from our old apartment. I work a night job so I sleep a good chunk of the day and am most active at night, while my wife works all manner of different hours because retail. We rarely see each other during the day but always make an effort to spend at least a few hours together after I get home. Working such hours, our chores tend to get neglected but never to the point of being unhealthy.

No big deal, that’s pretty normal.

The lawn may go a day or two extra without mowing, but everything gets done. All the neighbors I’ve had the opportunity to meet and talk with have been nothing short of nice, and no one has been a nuisance so far. Until last month, when we received a letter in the mail from someone who wished to remain anonymous (they left no return address, no names, etc.). They wanted to let us know that our grass was getting too long for their taste, looks unsightly, everyone keeps theirs short (too short actually, they practically cut it to the roots) and that behind our fence is on our property line. I was taken aback by this, I’m not used to neighbors being passive aggressive by sending “anonymous” letters to those they don’t feel like confronting in person. Whenever anything arose in my old neighborhood we simply spoke with them politely and it solved pretty much everything.

As they should.

Then again, most of the time people minded their own business unless it became obstructive or dangerous. But ya know, they’re at least sort of right. I had neglected my mowing duties, and frankly I should have known the area behind our fence is ours. No harm, just a bit perturbed. Then came today. We’ve done a better job keeping up with chores, and our grass wasn’t too high. The previous homeowner fertilized the lawn so the whole thing grows like weeds, if it goes a week without a trim it gets a bit long but by no means does it look unbecoming of suburban lawn. Despite all that, another letter came! Short but sweet this time around, simply stating that they called the city and reported us (lol) the city is going to come out to mow our lawn and charge us for it (lol) and that they’ll put a lien on our property. Spoke with the city admin dept. and the police, got the nitty gritty on if anything was illegal or whatever.

Why am I not surprised.

Basically everything they said was false, the most I’d get is a ticket and the zoning guy would ALWAYS contact us first and give reasonable time to rectify it ourselves. Not to mention in our city the unacceptable length for grass is 6+ inches. Ours was nowhere near that. Our friendly neighborhood cop informs me that it’s our property and we can upkeep it however we want! And so I shall. To make sure Mr. and/or Mrs. Neighbor improve their shaky penmanship, I’m gonna let my lawn grow EXACTLY the same length every week or so before mowing it, just like how it looked a few days ago when it was mowed (incidentally, the exact day the letter was postmarked.)

Nice, make them waste their time.

And on top of that, I’ve instructed the post office to discard any mail with no return address that comes our way. I hope you get a hand cramp every week you sorry old sod(s).

