His Spent The Night At His Grandparents House, But When His Parents Were Furious Found Out They Let Him Go Out With His Friends

Being an older sibling can be tough, especially if it seems like the younger sibling gets away with everything.

It’s not fair, but that’s often the way it goes.

In today’s story, an older brother explains that his little sister always gets her way.

He’s sick of it, but his parents make him feel guilty when he doesn’t do what his sister wants.

Let’s see how the drama escalates at the grandparents’ house…

AITA for going out with friends and leaving my younger sister with our grandparents when she begged me not to go? Last weekend my parents went to a wedding and left me (16m) and my sister (11f) with our grandparents. My parents wanted us to come with them and my sister wanted to go to the wedding and get dressed up and stuff. But my sister isn’t known for behaving good and the friends who were getting married didn’t want her there as a result. So my parents were in a bad mood and my sister was upset.

His sister is treated like a baby.

My parents coddle my sister a lot. She acts really babyish because she’s treated like one by them. They make me act like it too. I’m supposed to be “soft and caring” with her. They’ll make me do stuff with her because she wants to and it doesn’t matter what I’m doing.

Here are some examples of what he has to do for his sister…

They interrupted me during homework to go to drive with her and mom to her extra curricular activities because my sister wanted me in the car. They make me give her hugs if she wants them even if I don’t. I have to hold her hand if she wants to hold mine.

It gets even more extreme…

They took the lock off my door at home so I’d need to let her sleep in my room if she wanted to. Stuff like that is normal for us. And saying no doesn’t do anything. My grandparents have said they go too far as well. But my parents brush it off.

His sister didn’t like being at the grandparents’ house.

My sister doesn’t like sleeping anywhere but our house. So she hated the idea of going to our grandparents. And yeah, we’d have stayed at a hotel if we joined our parents for the wedding so don’t ask me how that would have worked. But after our parents dropped us off, my sister was being super clingy with me and she wanted us to do stuff together the entire day and be home with her to put her to bed.

He went out with friends.

My grandparents knew my friends wanted to meet up, so they gave me money and sent me out for the day (and until late that night). My sister begged me not to go. She cried and threw a fit and continued after I left. When I got home she still wasn’t asleep, but my grandparents made sure I could stay in “my room” alone and let me lock it.

His parents are mad that he left his sister.

My parents were so mad when they picked us up and my sister was still upset and my grandparents told them (our parents) they should be ashamed for letting it get that bad. My parents told me I should be ashamed for leaving my sister in distress like that and where was my love for my baby sister, with a strong emphasis on the baby part. AITA?

His grandparents gave him permission to go out. He did nothing wrong.

The parents are being ridiculous.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

His life shouldn’t revolve around his sister.

His parents are treating him horribly.

His sister won’t be prepared for the real world.

Here’s a good question…

Here’s a comeback he could say to his parents…

He should really look into moving in with his grandparents.

They seem to have his best interests at heart.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.