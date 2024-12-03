His Unfair Terms On A Shared House Left His Girlfriend Carrying All The Risk, So She Backed Out Of The Purchase

Long-term relationships require compromise, but when finances get involved, even the closest couples can be shaken.

When this couple had differing ideas of fairness when it came to buying a new place, they were forced to rethink their plan and their relationship.

AITA for not buying a house with my bf? I (F38) have been in a relationship with my boyfriend (M47) for almost two years. Currently, we own one property each. We’ve the opportunity to buy a house together (50/50) at a great price.

I was hesitant because the credit of the house needed to be under my name and I would have to sell my property to pay my mortgage and then request a new one, but I agreed. A few days later, he suggested that I put the money from the sale of my property towards the shared house. I felt it was unfair, because he wasn’t putting extra money.

He offered to put the same amount of money, with the condition of not selling his property. He told me that he will get a loan to match my part. FYI, the house will be only under my name due to his poor credit score, so I don’t know how he will get the loan.

After asking him about why he wanted to keep his property, he mentioned that if we broke up, he will return to his property and I will keep the shared house. I tried to explain him that if he leaves before we pay it, I won’t be able to afford paying and maintaining it on my own, so I will need to sell it and I might not have enough money to buy one for a while.

He thinks I would be a winning because I would end up with a house that is more expensive than the one I currently own. I feel that it is unfair for both of us and suggested that we either sell both properties or none at all, and cancel the purchase. So, I canceled the purchase.

Now he is telling me that I am being unreasonable and that he doesn’t understand my logic. AITA for not buying the house because I will need to sell my property and he won’t?

