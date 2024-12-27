Home Depot Shopper Reveals That Her Poinsettia Was Actually More Expensive On Black Friday

No one likes to feel cheated, but that was exactly what Black Friday Shopper and TikToker @aliciared00 experienced after buying a poinsettia from Home Depot.

But she wasn’t surprised. She had her camera recording to document what she was about to literally uncover for a TikTok video.

“You ready?” the man recording asks.

The price label reads 7.98. Then she starts peeling it off. What’s underneath didn’t shock her or the man recording, presumably her husband.

Then came the moment of truth. What was behind the label?

Another label. Now we see where this is going.

Any guesses what this price might be? Will it be a penny discount?

She’s peeling it slowly, perhaps to prolong the suspense or maybe just to prevent the label underneath from tearing.

It reads “5.98.” That’s about $2 cheaper than the sale price.

Consumers have been warning people that in recent years, Black Friday sales tend not to be sales at all.

Home Depot was not tagged in the caption and they didn’t seem to respond in the comments.

Here is what folks are saying.

