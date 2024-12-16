HomeGoods Shopper Showed Viewers The Giant Scrub Daddy That’s Selling For $999.99

I just bought a pack of Scrub Daddy sponges at the store the other day…but they didn’t look like this!

A woman named Sandy posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers a most unusual sight at a HomeGoods store…a giant Scrub Daddy sponge for sale…and this thing is HUGE.

Sandy said, “I’m at the HomeGoods in Marlton and I just saw this.”

She pushed her cart toward the giant Scrub Daddy and showed viewers that the price tag is $999.99.

The caption to her video reads, “This giant #scrubdaddy can be yours for only $1,000.”

Do you think anyone is actually gonna be this thing…?

Here’s the video.

I think I need one of these in my kitchen…

