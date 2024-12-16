December 15, 2024 at 10:48 pm

HomeGoods Shopper Showed Viewers The Giant Scrub Daddy That’s Selling For $999.99

by Matthew Gilligan

I just bought a pack of Scrub Daddy sponges at the store the other day…but they didn’t look like this!

A woman named Sandy posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers a most unusual sight at a HomeGoods store…a giant Scrub Daddy sponge for sale…and this thing is HUGE.

Sandy said, “I’m at the HomeGoods in Marlton and I just saw this.”

She pushed her cart toward the giant Scrub Daddy and showed viewers that the price tag is $999.99.

The caption to her video reads, “This giant #scrubdaddy can be yours for only $1,000.”

Do you think anyone is actually gonna be this thing…?

Here’s the video.

@sandykimchi

This giant #scrubdaddy can be yours for only $1,000. 😳 #homegoods

♬ original sound – Sandy Kim

Check out what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person made a funny comment.

Another individual asked a good question.

And one TikTokker chimed in.

I think I need one of these in my kitchen…

