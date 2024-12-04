December 4, 2024 at 4:48 pm

Hospital Patient Reveals The Outrageous Price A Facility In Texas Charges For Parking. – ‘Are you kidding me? $138…oh my gosh.’

by Matthew Gilligan

It’s an age-old question…

Why isn’t parking free at hospitals for patients and their family members?

It’s insane to me!

And if you’re annoyed by this, all I gotta say is that this story will make your blood boil.

The video showed the man in a hospital parking garage and he said, “Everyone scared. How much is the parking gonna be for six days at the hospital?”

He put his ticket into the machine and was surprised by what was staring back at him.

The grand total for parking at the hospital was $138.56.

He said, “Are you kidding me? $138…oh my gosh.”

Let’s check out the video.

@mrgamgams

Dont ever park at the hospital! #areyoukidding #aintnoway #hospital #hospitaltok #parking #garage #fee #rate #insane #newborn #2024

♬ original sound – Mrgamgams

Here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another TikTokker offered a tip.

And one individual spoke up.

How is this not illegal?

