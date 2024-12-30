Is Home Depot Running A Scam With Fake Sale Signs? This Shopper Uncovers Numerous Examples Of Sale Prices Being The Same As Normal Prices.
by Michael Levanduski
Have you ever gone shopping to find great deals on items that are on sale?
TikToker @moeburqa recently posted a video showing that those sales aren’t always as good as they seem.
The video takes place at Home Depot and the TikToker walks up to signs for a holiday sale on tools.
He then grabs the sign and pulls it off, reveling the normal price sign behind it, which is the exact same price. He says, “Look look look look.”
While I’m sure it is legal, it is also quite deceptive.
He continues down the row to repeat this same thing on two other signs. All of them have the same price on the sale sign as the normal sign.
So Home Depot is just tricking people into thinking they are getting a good deal.
He wraps up the video by saying, “look look look at this, somebody look at this.”
I am sure this is very effective marketing for Home Depot but it just seems wrong to me.
I’ll definitely be more careful while shopping for sales.
Take a look at the full video to see for yourself.
The people in the comments are not surprised, check it out.
Sales aren’t always a good deal.
