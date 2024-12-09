Tenants Refused To Pay Their Rent, So The Landlord Removed All The Locks On All The Doors Until They Paid Up

During the COVID pandemic, lots of people lost their jobs and had to find various ways to make ends meet.

AITA for removing the lock from the door of my rental property? I (39M) lost my job due to COVID. Luckily my wife still got hers and I have inherited my parents’ house 3 years ago and converted it into a rental property, so we have enough income to provide for bills, food and school supplies for the children (10M and 6F).

Good thing they have some income.

Moreover, I occasionally do gardening for the neighbors in order to earn something. The tenant living in my house is an ex coworker of mine. He did not lose his job since he joined the company many years before me. In addition, his wife also has a decent job so they have a solid income every month.

Wow, that is a jerk move.

Now the problem is that my coworker just stopped paying the rent some months ago. In my country (not US btw) it is not legal to evict someone atm and he wants to take advantage of the situation. Clearly this is a problem since not only we lost a crucial income, but we also have to cover bills for the rental property out of our pocket and this is making us struggle. I am furious, so I asked my brother (who is a lawyer) what could I do to force the tenant to pay.

At least the law gives him some rights.

He told me that, since he has not been paying for more than 6 months, the house is legally mine (even though I still can’t evict, law is law). Therefore I can do whatever I want, so I just removed the locks from every door (the main one and the one on the back) in order to scare my ex coworker (criminality is not exactly low here). It took a week before the tenant started paying again in order for me to add the locks again.

I guess he should have paid his rent then.

However, he has been blaming me a lot since I put the life of his family (he has a 5yo son) at risk. AITA?

It sounds like he put his family at risk himself by failing to pay rent.

