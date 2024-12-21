JCPenney Shopper Talked About The Great Deals She Got On Sale Items At A Store

Run, don’t walk, to your nearest JCPenney store!

I say that because a woman named Savannah posted a video on TikTok that will have deal-seekers salivating.

Savannah said, “Y’all need to run to JCPenney because pink tag clearance items are $3, and I saved over $700 today.”

She told viewers that pink tags items were only $3 at the store and that every department had big sales.

She added, “Make sure you use the JCPenney app to scan items because this item was actually a blue tag but rang up $3.”

Savannah showed off the deals she found at the store, which included sandals, clothes, and even a Cuisinart cookware set that was originally sold for $430.

Wow!

Check out what she had to say.

Sounds like she scored big time!

