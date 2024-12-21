December 21, 2024 at 10:47 am

JCPenney Shopper Talked About The Great Deals She Got On Sale Items At A Store

by Matthew Gilligan

Run, don’t walk, to your nearest JCPenney store!

I say that because a woman named Savannah posted a video on TikTok that will have deal-seekers salivating.

Savannah said, “Y’all need to run to JCPenney because pink tag clearance items are $3, and I saved over $700 today.”

She told viewers that pink tags items were only $3 at the store and that every department had big sales.

She added, “Make sure you use the JCPenney app to scan items because this item was actually a blue tag but rang up $3.”

Savannah showed off the deals she found at the store, which included sandals, clothes, and even a Cuisinart cookware set that was originally sold for $430.

Wow!

Check out what she had to say.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And one scored!

Sounds like she scored big time!

