Kids Crawl Over Seats During Deplaning, So This Passenger Refuses To Move For The Tantrum-Throwing Toddler

Everyone knows the awkward shuffle of deplaning after a long flight.

People stand up, grab bags, and wait.

Simple, right?

Not on this flight.

This time, a mom turned the aisle into a circus act by letting her kids crawl over seats, causing chaos—and a surprising request that left one passenger questioning everything.

AITA for not moving out of the way while getting off the plane for a tantrum throwing child (not mine)? Everyone knows the joy of deplaning after a long Thanksgiving weekend. This flight was four hours long and understandably when we reached the gate everyone was ready to deplane. I was in an aisle seat so I stood up to get my bag from above, as did the gentleman across from me and those in front of me. A mother with two kids (maybe 3 & 4?) behind me let both of them crawl over their seats and join both her and her husband in the aisle as well, which made things very crowded.

Nothing says “holiday spirit” like human Tetris in the airplane aisle.

The youngest crammed himself between me and his sister and started throwing an absolute tantrum- pushing his sister, yelling at his dad who was trying to pick him up (saying “let me go! I hate you dad!” To which his mom replied in a sing song voice “we don’t talk to daddy that way [insert kid’s name].” The people in the aisles behind this mess moved back to their seats to make room for the little girl he was pushing back. The mom – in a much sterner voice than what she used with her tantrum throwing child, asked me “can you please move your body out of his way?” At first I assumed she was talking to her husband because he was crammed in the aisle too. But when she said it again and tapped on my shoulder I realized she was talking to me.

Ah yes, nothing like being told off by someone whose kid just declared war on aisle etiquette.

I couldn’t move forward because there were people in the row ahead of me grabbing their bags, and I still needed to get my bag down as well. Meanwhile the kid is still screaming. So I simply said- “I’m sorry- I need to get my bag” to which she responded – “well your butt is in his face!” At that point I wasn’t going to sit back down in my seat to accommodate her family of four crowding into the aisle. So I stayed, grabbed my bag, and deplaned. AITA for refusing to move out of the way?

Reddit had plenty to say about aisle etiquette—and some hot takes on parenting strategies.

Planes have rules, but apparently, “personal space” isn’t one of them.

