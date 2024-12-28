Man Insists That The Next Door Neighbor’s Broken Fence Needs To Be Replace Right Away, So The Neighbor Decides To Take Down The Fence And Leave It Up To The Neighbor To Build A New One

Whenever possible, it’s a good idea to be nice to your neighbors.

If you aren’t, they just might do something to spite you.

In today’s story, a neighbor complains about a fence, and the complaint ends up backfiring.

Let’s see how the drama escalates…

Neighbor wanted the fence fix, we just removed the fence This happen to my friend a couple months ago. Him and his wife just moved into their first house about 6 months ago. Then a strong wind storm came through and damaged their fence. And by damaged their fence I mean the fence was now leaning slightly, leaning about 70 degrees.

Their neighbor was pretty impatient.

Because home insurance won’t fix the fence plus it being winter. My friend and his wife were going to wait until spring to hire someone to fix/ replace their fence. Well their backyard neighbor did not like that. The backyard neighbor wanted the fence fix asap.

The city inspector was on the neighbor’s side.

When the neighbor found out they were going to wait until spring, the neighbor called the city and complained that their fence was out of code. When the city inspector came out to inspect their fence, it was in fact out of code and needed to be corrected. Now the reason the neighbor was so fixated on the fence being replaced is because the neighbor has a pool in their yard and need to have a fence around their pool for safety.

Now the neighbor is going to have a build a fence!

Well my friend and his wife now pissed off at their neighbor decided to only remove the fence and not replace it. This allows them to be in city code and now when the spring hits, the neighbor is going to need to build a fence on their backside of their yard if they want to fill up their pool for the summer. If the neighbor would have just been nice and not called the city like a Karen my friend would of build the fence up in the spring now problem.

Since the neighbor was the one who complained, it makes sense that the neighbor should be the one to fix the problem!

