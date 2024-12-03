Man Parks In A Staff Parking Spot At A Local Park While He Drops His Daughter Off At Daycare, But A Park Employee Is Mad At Him For Using Staff Spaces

Employee parking is for employees only.

That should be obvious, but some people seem to think they don’t have to obey parking signs.

In today’s story, one dad parks in a staff only parking spot at a local park, but he doesn’t work at the park.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

LMK if I came across an entitled person I work at park. We have about 8 staff parking spaces. This was about 9am, and I was leaving my car.

A guy who doesn’t work at the park tried to park in a staff parking spot.

I saw this guy park in the staff parking spot before, but this time I wanted to say something. I told him he couldn’t park here bc he’s not staff. He lied about him being a teacher at some school. Mind you we don’t have any schools near by the park.

The man thought he might tow his car.

He replied with “oh you’re going to tow my car.” I told him maybe. He kept going on about how he has his daughters. His daughters are no older than 3 yrs old.

There were plenty of other places to park.

I told him “sir you’re not staff you shouldn’t be parking in staff parking.” I pointed to all the open free spaces we have, since it was early in the morning. I kept walking by, and he was hollering about why I’m so bothered/am I really bothered by this.

He had a supervisor help with the situation.

I went into the office and told my supervisor about the incident. He went with me to go give him a warning paper about parking in staff parking. We went up to him while he was dropping off his daughter in daycare.

The man still didn’t seem to care that he was parked in staff parking.

He was like “I’m trying to teach my daughters how to love and not to hate” 🫵 he pointed to me. We gave him the paper and he crumbled it in front of us. We let the daycare teacher know about it and she said she’ll talk to him. LMK if I was doing too much or him. He’s not the only parent that parking in staff parking

Considering there were plenty of non-staff parking spots available, I don’t understand why the dad insisted on parking in a staff parking spot.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

The dad was the one who was entitled.

He’s not really teaching his kids to be loving.

Here’s what he IS teaching his kids…

His kids might end up thinking they’re above the law too.

He handled the situation well.

That dad isn’t going to learn until his car gets towed.

So maybe it’s time to play hardball.

