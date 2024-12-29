Mischievous Teen Kid Broke His Arm, But When An Annoying Nurse At The Hospital Wouldn’t Let Him Get Treated Until He Got His X-Rays, He Proved To Her Just How Badly His Arm Was Broken

Teenagers can literally be the most mischievous creatures on the planet!

Prove I broke my arm? Sure. Way back in the magical year of 2000, I was a teenager attending a summer camp. Usually, it was day-only. Tons of outdoor activities: canoeing, hiking, swimming, archery, the works. I did not break my arm doing any of these.

For the older two years of kids, they would host an overnight in tents once a month. I was 13 and finally allowed to go and very excited. Got my tent, sleeping bag and friends. The night went as you would expect when there’s 20 13-year olds in tents with the adults nearby. We tried to pull as many stupid stunts as we could get away with.

I got dared to stand on a picnic table and dance. (13 yr olds aren’t very creative). So I got up there and did. In the dark. While it was raining. I did not break my arm dancing on a wet table in near darkness. When we’d all had a good laugh, I went to step down (using the bench) and missed.

My leg plunged down in the gap between the bench and the table, I went down and forward, hit the bench on my way, pivoted around it really fast, and landed on my outstretched hands.

There was an audible snap. My left forearm, bearing my full weight and sudden deceleration snapped in half. Didn’t even break the skin. I remember rolling over, seeing my arm with suddenly two elbows, panicking, and pushing it back into place. (Not perfectly, obviously. It was broken. But it was no longer at a 90 degree angle.) That’s when it started hurting. A lot.

The ambulance took forever to get to us as they kept missing the turn off for the camp site. I found out later they drove past it for most of that time. Eventually it arrives, I’m loaded in, and it’s off to the hospital. When we finally arrive, it’s been about an hour since I broke my arm. I’ve been in intense pain the whole time, and the EMTs hadn’t given me anything for it. (I don’t remember why. The whole ride is very fuzzy.) Here’s where the malicious compliance comes in:

I get brought in to the main desk/triage area. This woman with a permanent resting weird face starts asking me questions while the EMTs are standing by with me after telling her what they knew. It’s a bit fuzzy, but the gist was this: Nurse: “So, what happened?” Me: “I fell and broke my arm. It really hurts. The EMTs said you could give me something while I wait?” Nurse rolls eyes and makes a tut-tut noise.

Nurse: “We have to get your arm x-rayed first to make sure it’s really broken. We can’t give you anything until we’re sure. Now go take a seat.” Me: “I’m sure. It broke in HALF.” Nurse, smirking: “Really? You broke it in half? Prove it. I swear, I get kids like you all the time looking for drugs.” Now, I am beyond mad. I’ve been in agony for over an hour, and this woman is treating me like absolute garbage.

Even if it were just a sprain, shouldn’t that warrant some kind of pain management? I’m holding my arm, think for a second, and decide: As the EMTs are about to interject, I raise my left arm, grab the far end of my forearm with my right hand, and PUSH. It bends. Very, very far.

Her face drains of all colour and she looks like she’s going to be sick. She immediately gets on the phone. I’m now in ten times the amount of pain, but I’m grinning as only a disturbing teen can. It took them less than 5 minutes to put me in a room, pump me full of morphine, set my arm in a temporary wrap. They then x-ray me and schedule the surgery.

I had a plate and 5 screws put in, along with a full cast that I kept on for about 6 weeks. They took the plate and pins out 6 months later. It was very painful and annoying, but other than a gnarly scar my arm is totally fine. Thinking back on it 20 years later? Still worth it.

