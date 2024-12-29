Mom Talked About The Car Accident Her Son Had With A FedEx Driver. – ‘Hey, please don’t use the insurance information.’

This isn’t the first time I’ve heard a story about a FedEx driver getting into an accident while on the job…

It comes to us from a woman who talked to TikTok viewers about what happened when her son had an accident with a FedEx worker and it caused $5,500 worth of damage to his car.

The woman said, “The driver does pull over and gives my son the insurance information. We review the dash cam [footage]. It shows that the FedEx driver is indeed at fault.”

She continued, “The manager speaks to my son and says, ‘Hey, please don’t use the insurance information. We want to pay for this out of pocket.’”

The woman’s son got a repair estimate of $5,500 and the mechanics at the shop told him, “Make sure that they pay in full prior to starting, because you don’t want there to be a hold on the car once it’s completed. And the other thing they need to know is that once we take the bumper off, there could be additional damage that’s not included in the estimate, and they also need to sign that they’re responsible for that as well, and any other charges that you know might have surfaced during the repair.”

The TikTokker said that the FedEx manager went silent after this was relayed to him and she said that she was going to give him an ultimatum to pay up.

