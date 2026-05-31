A Hotel Guest Was Granted a Rare Early Check-In—Then Threw a Tantrum Because It Took 15 Minutes

There’s never a dull moment when you work at a hotel.

Just think about it: hundreds of strangers walking through the building every day…it’s controlled chaos!

And when someone is a front desk worker at a hotel, well, let’s just say that they have to deal with all kinds of folks who think they own the place.

In today’s story, a hotel worker talked about a guest they call “The Prophet”…because this guy clearly thought that the world revolved around them.

But, luckily for us readers, this worker wasn’t buying it!

Read on and get all the details below.

We just know that you’re gonna get a kick out of this one!

The Prophet Demanded an Early Check-In at 2 AM; Here’s How That Went. “So there I am, deep into my night audit; the usual stuff, some misposted payments, nothing I couldn’t handle. Then at 1 AM sharp, my phone rings.

Some folks just don’t think the rules apply to them…

A man on the line requests an early check-in. I explain that early arrivals are subject to availability and that the hotel is currently at full capacity, so things are complicated. The guy is so persistent that I actually pause my audit to dig through the system; and what do I find: a room flagged out of order because it was missing a desk and a chair; but otherwise fully ready. I let him know. He says fine and hangs up without telling me what time they’d arrive or anything else. Okay then. I go back to my audit and start the date rollover process; if you’ve ever done a night audit you know the system basically locks you out of everything during this window.

You have to deal with a lot of weird folks when you work in a hotel.

And of course; of course; that is the exact moment they walk in. Two well-dressed followers and one man they kept calling The Prophet. I explain to the gentlemen that I’m in the middle of the audit and the system won’t let me process the room right now; I fully own my mistake here; I should have had the key and registration card ready beforehand. The followers understood.

And some of them can be downright difficult.

The Prophet did not. He starts calling me a liar and accusing me of making him wait on purpose. Long story short; the system finishes; I hand him his key at 2: 35 AM; no early check-in fee charged. The cherry on top. The next day at checkout; The Prophet goes to my manager to complain that I made him wait and lied to him. My manager later brought it up to me almost as a joke; because anyone who knows me knows I’m not the kind of front desk agent who leaves a guest waiting or makes up excuses without good reason.

The Prophet really exaggerated.

But the best part: According to The Prophet; he waited a full hour and even had to sleep in a lobby chair while he waited. In reality he waited 15 minutes at most. I suppose when you are a prophet; time works differently. Great prophet.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store worker who is absolutely exhausted by having to thwart theft attempts until after closing.

Let’s see how readers reacted on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person shared a story.

And this Reddit user chimed in.

Another day, another crazy guest interaction for a hotel worker.

I think we can all agree that this worker did the right thing by not bowing down to this jerk and treated him like he was some member of a royal family.

Good grief, some people are so difficult!

Hats off to all the customer service workers out there who are holding it down!

This is the kind of customer who makes life miserable for workers everywhere he goes.