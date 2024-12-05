Neighbor Slashed His Tires When He Parked In Front Of His House, So He Bought An Old Junky Car And Parked It In Front Of The Neighbor’s House

In many neighborhoods, street parking is open to the public. Unless there are signs reading “no parking” or “residents only” or something along those lines, anyone can legally park in front of your house in the available street parking spots.

Told ‘No parking outside my house, that’s my space” on a public road: a punctured tire leads to a year of long petty revenge [UK] There was a bloke who lived over the road from me. He had a little “no parking” sign in his front window. Keeping in mind this was a UK public road and plenty of places to park.

I parked in front of his house, because you know, it’s a public road. He comes out and goes bananas: that’s his space and “I better move it or else”. I refused…. next morning, the front tyre has been stabbed.

Fair enough, can’t prove it’s him, but It was him….. so…. Revenge time: I bought an old Ford fiesta for £300 (this was back in 1990) – it was a complete shed and genuinely had had 14 owners before me – but it was MOT’ed (see below) and I taxed/insured it for virtually no money. I waited for his wife to move their car from “their space” and parked that bad boy right outside his house, on the public road.

Again, bloke comes out, goes crazy… and I just smile and say “enjoy”. Left that wreak outside his place a full year. Tyres got stabbed, windows broken, even got spray painted, kids playing in it (which enraged the bloke even more) and I just left it there…. called the scrap yard with a day left on the MOT and laughed every day. No parking that!

