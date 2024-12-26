Older Sister Stopped Lending Her Younger Sister Clothing Because She Gained Some Weight, But Now The Young Sis Is Upset And Calls Her Names

How would you tell your sister that she can’t borrow your clothes anymore because she has gained a little weight?

This young lady shares that her younger sister used to borrow her clothes.

She was fine with that until her sister gained some weight which means they’re no longer the same size.

Her sister doesn’t want to take “no” for an answer.

Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for not letting my bigger sister wear my clothes? I (20F) have a younger sister (15F). She’s gained a substantial amount of weight in the past year. We used to wear clothes in similar size, but now they’re just way too tight on her.

Her sister would ask to borrow her clothes, and she would say no.

I’m on the thinner side, and most of my clothes are tight-fitting styles. Every week, she asks to wear my clothes, and when I say no, she starts screaming at me. Calling me names, swears, and yells.

I’ve explained to her that I don’t want her stretching my clothes in the nicest way possible, but she just doesn’t understand, and tells me I’m overreacting. She also calls me a jerk.

Now, she’s wondering if she’s a jerk for not lending her clothes to her sister.

It happened just now again, and I’m genuinely so tired of this. She’s annoyed at me now, and is calling me names. So, am I the jerk for not letting my overweight sister wear my clothes?

Her sister doesn’t seem to accept the fact that the clothes won’t fit her.

People who start calling names and throwing tantrums don’t deserve to get whatever they want.

