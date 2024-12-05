O’Reilly Auto Parts Customer Shared About Her Creepy Experience At A Store. – ‘Wow that we have each other’s information, do you wanna start chatting?’

Some men will never learn…

A woman named Lillian posted a video on TikTok and talked about the frustrating experience she had with a male worker at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store.

Lillian told viewers that she took her car to an O’Reilly Auto Parts store to get some work done. The workers there didn’t have time to fix her headlight, so she gave them her phone number and they said that they’d get in touch with her when they had an opening to make the repair.

And that’s when things got weird…

She said, “I get a text, and this fool goes, ‘Hey, Lilian, is there a reason you gave me your phone number?’”

She continued, “Yes! Change my headlight!”

Lillian added, “He said, ‘Okay, well, now that we have each other’s information, do you wanna start chatting? He said ‘chatting.’ like we’re on Love Island. I said, ‘No, no, I don’t want anything romantic with you.’”

She said the man kept putting on the pressure and asked if Lillian wanted to be friends first and go from there.

Lillian said that she blocked him so she wouldn’t have to deal with him anymore.

I think he probably got the message…

Here’s the video.

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person was amused.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

I don’t think she’ll be going back there anytime soon…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.