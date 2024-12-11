Parents Insisted Their Son Couldn’t Hold A Toothbrush And A Video Game Controller At The Same Time, So He Proved Them Wrong In A Hilarious Way

Kids have a knack for bending the rules with their boundless imagination, especially if bending the rules means they get to play!

When his parents didn’t let him play video games while brushing his teeth, one little boy tipped the scales with his quick thinking.

Read on for this wholesome story of malicious compliance!

The third hand is the charm Right after dinner, my 3 year old asked to play video games. We started introducing him to some games, and he loves Sonic already. Since he behaved very well during the whole day, it was fair to let him play a bit, however we told him that first he should brush his teeth.

So like any kid would, he starts bargaining for a better deal.

He, as a good toddler, immediately protested and asked to brush his teeth while playing. We kept telling him no, that he first need to brush and after he gets to play. After a quick back and forth, the following dialogue happened: Lovey wife: Bud, how would that work? You don’t have enough hands to hold the controller and the toothbrush at the same time.

The kid is quick to insist otherwise.

Him, with the logic and confidence of a 3 year old: Yes I do! Her: No, you don’t. You have two hands. You need two hands just for the controller and another one for the toothbrush. Him: I have three hands! Her: No, you don’t. Him: Yes, I do.

So his mom makes him a deal.

Her: You know what, if you show me you have three hands, I will let you play and brush your teeth at the same time. Him: OK. Immediately leaves the couch and goes towards the dinning table.

He comes back with a surprise!

He grabs a sticky hand toy that he got for Halloween and brings it back. “See, now I have three hands!” It was almost impossible not to lose it laughing, especially seeing the proud smirk in his face… He got to play the game while we brushed his teeth, as a reward for creative problem-solving.

He definitely earned his gaming time that day!

What did Reddit think?

This commenter marvels at a parenting style much more lax than they grew up with.

Sometimes a little ingenuity can get you out of a jam.

It may have been cute, but cleanliness is an important lesson for kids that age to learn.

But creative problem solving is an important lesson too!

His logic may have been a bit of a stretch, but it left everyone smiling.

You have to hand it to a toddler’s creativity!

