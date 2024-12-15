Partner’s Honesty About Leftovers Leaves Mom Disappointed And Sparks A Debate About When White Lies Are Necessary

Not every situation calls for complete honesty, especially when it comes to sparing someone’s feelings.

AITA for expecting my partner to lie to his mother? Today, my partner’s mother brought over some leftovers from Thanksgiving, as neither of us could attend. I waited for my partner to come home from work, then tried the food. I had a bite of one of the dishes– a kind of rice which is made to taste almost burnt– and said it was not for me. It is not offensive to the taste or anything, just not something I’d sit and have a bowl of unless expected to by social obligation (like if I were a guest). A bit later, my MIL called to ask how we liked the food. My partner told her that I didn’t like it, which made her sound audibly disappointed over the phone.

After he hung up, I told him that he should’ve told a white lie that we both liked it and there was no need to make her feel bad. After all, he’s expressed privately plenty of times that he doesn’t like my mother’s cooking (she doesn’t use a lot of seasoning), and it’s not like I would run and tell her that. Additionally, if she served this dish at her home, I would eat it– it’s not a strong enough dislike that she should know not to give it to me in the future. He said that it was not a big deal and that he didn’t want to lie. In my view, it’s a little white lie to preserve her feelings, and he certainly isn’t morally opposed to lying in general. If he’d said, “I’m sorry, babe, she caught me off guard, and I just told the truth without thinking about it,” that’d be one thing. But he’s doubling down on it and says that I’m the one in the wrong. AITA?

This person thinks he saved her from years of food she doesn’t like.

Here’s a great perspective to consider.

This is nothing to fight over. He knows his mother better than her, so it’s probably best to trust his judgment and move on.

