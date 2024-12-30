Pastor Leaves Fake $100 Bill For A Tip After A Meal, So His Waitress Goes To His Church And Leaves A Fake Lottery Ticket In The Offering Plate

Karma is how you treat service workers. Tricking them into thinking they got a big tip when you didn’t really tip them at all is pretty cruel.

Read how one Redditor gets stiffed by a pastor but finds their karmic return during a Sunday service.

See the story below to find out more.

I taught a joker how it feels. A couple years ago, a job with housing fell through, so I was stuck in a strange town and state with no money or home. I got a job waitressing and a side gig at night cleaning and did all the hours I could. I was tired, dirty and hungry for three months until I found a person that needed a roommate.

But as time passed, the situation softened.

Things got better, and I even got a little cat that kept me company. Luckily, the town was near a tourist area, and enough folks got lost on the way to tourist places that the diner I worked at was busy.

Locals didn’t feel the need to support their local businesses as tourists did.

But Sundays were the worst.

The locals on Sunday didn’t tip, and without tips, I went hungry.

But then, there’s a Sunday when everything changed…

One Sunday, a local family left a hundred-dollar tip. But the tip turned out to be fake, with a sermon on the back, and it was stamped with a local church name and address. I was salty.

And that wasn’t the last time this family bypassed tipping.

For over a year that same family came in. I very gently tried to tell the man how disappointed I was when it wasn’t a tip, but he said riches in God were better. He didn’t ever tip at all for the whole time I was there. Then in September, a hurricane came through. The diner was flooded [and] closed. Since I didn’t have a job anymore, I could go to church on Sunday, if I wanted.

This waiter decided to go to a particular church.

I bought a lottery ticket and went to that church with the 100-dollar sermon. The guy was there and turns out he was the pastor. There was only about 30 people in the church, and it had lost part of the roof in the storm. The people seemed nice, and I knew them mostly from the diner though I didn’t know their names. I never went to church much since I was a little kid, so it was different.

And when it came time for offerings, this server had something special in mind.

They took an offering, and I put in my 2-dollar lottery ticket.

The next week, I went again with a lottery ticket. The 100-dollar pastor teased me that he had never gotten a lottery ticket in the basket before, and I told him he was getting another one. Maybe God would make him lucky. He thought it was funny.

But not for very long.

Then, the next week, I took a fake lottery ticket in. My brother had given it to me and told me it was fake because he didn’t want to hurt my feelings. I had held onto it because it was from him. I put that in the basket. The fourth week was the last week I was there. I got a job in Cincinnati and was going to drive up there that day. Folks at church knew because I had told them the week before, and they were saying goodbye.

But this is when things got awkward…

The 100-dollar pastor came up to me and really quietly scolded me before I left, though. He told me it had been real hurtful to think he had won a lottery enough to fix the roof, and then it turned out to be a joke. He told me I should think about it as I drive to my new job.

However, the waiter had something to say in return.

I told him that now he knew how I felt when he gave me that fake $100 when I was sleeping in my car and hungry. I left and was happy about it the whole drive North. It’s the best thing I ever did.

This server seems to have no regrets. What does Reddit think?

Let’s read the comments below to find out.

Firstly, Redditors relished in the revenge this waiter pulled off.

Others noted this was a lesson that needed to be learned.

Some suggested what else they could have put in the offering basket.

One reader mentioned that the congregation technically paid for those dinners.

This pastor deserved hurt feelings. His behavior was atrocious and indeed not Godly.

