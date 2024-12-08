Rude Neighbor Disrespects A Couple During Their Fence Installation, So The Next Time The Neighbor Asks For A Favor They Tell Him To Buzz Off

Neighbors can make or break the experience of homeownership, especially when property lines blur and tempers flare.

After enduring years of drama regarding a fence, this couple wasn’t on good terms with their neighbors.

So when the man next door comes to them with an audacious request, they decide it’s high time for some payback.

Read on for the full story!

You say no to our fence, we say no to your project. Two years ago, my husband and I bought our first house.

There was quite a bit of improvement to do in the backyard.

First on our list was the backyard and removing a laurel bush on the back property line that went seven feet deep and had a chicken wire fence in the back. Ninety-nine percent of the roots were on our property. Our yard wasn’t big to begin with, so we wanted that extra space. Our plan was to remove it and put up a fence that matched the other parts of our property.

The neighbors were ok with it at first, but they changed their minds last minute.

When I went to notify our neighbors, just to be nice (we weren’t asking them to contribute), they were super nice about it and welcomed us into the neighborhood. Two days later, we were startled to see the husband neighbor knocking on our back door (trespassing) because he said we didn’t answer the front door. He said they didn’t agree with the fence after all and that we couldn’t cut down the laurels. One of their arguments was that the previous owners didn’t mind the laurels. (So?)

So the couple tries to put an end to the debate.

Well, my husband and I are both attorneys and decided we weren’t going to do the back and forth. We were going to hire a surveyor to come and confirm the property line. It turns out almost all the laurel roots were, in fact, on our property. So again, we told the neighbors we were moving forward with the fence.

The neighbors weren’t going to accept defeat that easily.

After seeing the markers, they were ticked. My cousin and uncle helped us put up the fence, and the husband neighbor could not have been ruder. He stood a foot away from them (on his property), breathing down their necks while they worked. Fast forward a year, and the husband neighbor texts my husband asking to talk. So they meet at the fence.

But one day, the neighbor has a little favor to ask the couple.

It turns out they have a cedar tree about seven feet in diameter on their property, close to the fence, that they want to remove. They are asking us for the removal to be done from our property. They need to remove a portion of our fence, bring the cherry picker and wood chipper down our driveway to our backyard, and do the entire project on our property because they don’t have access to their backyard from the street.

Oh, how the tables turn.

Obviously, my husband is dumbfounded but still super nice considering the fence drama. He says, “That’s a really big ask.” This neighbor says, “Why?” and then proceeds to say that if we say no, they won’t be able to afford the project. Then he says he’s sorry about how the fence situation went and hopes we can move forward. LOL.

Their answer was very clear.

My husband comes and tells me. He says he would be willing to say yes if they pay us and sign something saying they are liable for everything stemming from it. But I can’t stop laughing. Literally no amount of money they would pay would convince me to say yes. So, aside from the liability factor, it felt great to say, “Sorry, not happening.” We received no response, and needless to say, we still don’t have a relationship with them.

And that, folks, is why they always say to treat others how you’d like to be treated.

What did Reddit think?

If the neighbor was a bit more honest, his request would have sounded something like this:

This commenter agrees that saying yes to the neighbor’s request would have been a bad idea.

This redditor agrees. It’s just not worth it!

It benefits you to be kind to your neighbors, especially in unforeseen circumstances.

Turning down their rotten neighbor’s request was the easiest decision this couple ever made!

Some people build bridges, but with neighbors like these, it’s best to stick to fences.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.