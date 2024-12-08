She Asked Her Husband To Charge His Friend For Parking Two Boats On Their Land, Which Led To A Debate Over Fairness And Boundaries

Letting a friend use your property can seem like a harmless favor, but sometimes, it can feel like they’re taking advantage.

So, what would you do if your spouse’s friend was parking two boats on your land for free – and profiting from it – while you dealt with the damage and strangers showing up unannounced?

Would you just keep allowing it for your partner’s sake?

Or would you ask for fair compensation?

In the following story, a wife finds herself in this exact predicament.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for telling my husband we need to charge his friend for parking his two boats on our land? I’m 42; my husband is 39; we have done well thus far and live on a good piece of land (1 acre). I paid for most of our first house, then the second house (our current house) we went 50/50. He lets his friend park his rental boat and private boat on our land. So, I asked my husband, “Could we get some money for this? Because I know he’s your friend, but he’s getting a lot for free here.” Then my husband said, “I’ll think about it,” and told me I was being petty.

She owns half the property and doesn’t see why the friend can’t pay to park his boat there.

I own 50% of this property so… I think it’s in my interest to charge him. We both work (he’s an engineer, I’m a psychologist). But the friend rents this boat out for lots of money, and we charge him nothing.

The worst part is that the boat brings strangers to their home.

My husband even lets him use his hitch sometimes. I find that unfair. I know he’s doing him a favor, but we have bills to pay, too. In addition, it damages our yard, and random people show up sometimes (often early in the morning), and I don’t know these people. They’re with the friend, so I can trust them, but still. AITA?

It doesn’t seem like an unfair ask.

Either way, some type of compensation is needed here.

