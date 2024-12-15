Stepgrandpa’s Hurt Feelings Spark Tension After Family Member Hesitates To Get A Tattoo In His Honor

Honoring loved ones through tattoos can be deeply personal, but not everyone understands those choices.

AITA for not getting a tattoo for my stepgrandpa? I have tattoos for all of my siblings. I also recently just got a tattoo for my grandma and my grandpy. My grandpy just passed that’s why I got his tattoo so soon. My Grandma had the flower she drew for me ready when I was getting my grandpys so I did hers as well. I am super close with my grandma and I was super close with my grandpy, that’s why I got tattoos for them. I went over to my grandma’s house the other day and she asked about her’s and I showed her. She then asked where her husband my step Grandpa’s was. I told her that I did not know if I was going to get one for him yet.

The stepgrandfather was upset, and now it’s a big thing.

Apparently, this upset him, my mom called me the next day telling me that I made him cry and that I needed to think about it because my actions have consequences. And now they are all upset with me because I said I didn’t know if I was going to get one for him yet. I also will say that I am not getting a tattoo for my mom and dad due to us not being close at all, and I am not getting one for my grandparents on my dad’s side because I hardly know them. I was planning to get a duck for my step grandpa but now I don’t know if I want to get one at all as I am feeling pressured into getting one. AITA?

Here’s someone who understands but feels tattoos are reserved for those who impact your life.

As this person points out, the last thing you want is to regret a tattoo.

They should think long and hard about this.

While tattoos can be covered or removed later, it’s always better to hold off if you’re not 100% sure you truly want one.

