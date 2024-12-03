Student Turns Professor’s Strict One-Page Assignment Into A Hilarious Prank That Still Earns Top Marks

Not every professor appreciates a sense of humor in their assignments, but that doesn’t mean students won’t try.

So, what would you do if your professor asked for a one-page assignment but didn’t specify exactly what that should look like?

Would you take the request literally?

Or would you find a creative way to follow the rules while still getting a laugh?

In the following story, one student pulls off a prank that leaves their professor both amused and impressed.

Here’s what he did.

Professor, you want a one page assignment? I’ll give you a one page assignment. For a previous assignment, I had to research a topic, so I made an 11-page document (I admit it did have a lot of extraneous info, though). I didn’t want to print it so I emailed it to my friend to present it on her iPad. When I presented my submission, the professor was confused, so he wanted all of us to redo the assignment, this time only one page. So I had an idea. I simply exported a PDF of my original document with all 11 pages on a single sheet (with the feature in Adobe Acrobat, where you can print multiple pages on one sheet) that I called my prank file.

Everyone in the class got a good laugh.

I also made a legitimate submission that was shortened to two pages (the professor was OK with it). I emailed both files to my friend, then instructed her to open my prank submission first, then right as the professor became disappointed in my work to pull up my actual submission next. Today I go to class and I eagerly await as I see my friend open the prank file and show it to my professor. We all laughed and he commented on how tiny the text was. Then she opened my actual submission and I presented that work. He congratulated me on completing the assignment. What a day.

