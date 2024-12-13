T-Mobile Employee Had A Customer Come In With A Fake iPhone, And She Didn’t Know What To Do. – ‘How do I tell her?’

If you purchase a new high-end phone, you hope that you are getting what you paid for.

TikToker @justbylee worked for T-Mobile and had someone come in with a fake iPhone and she didn’t know how to tell her.

She made a slideshow about the experience, with the first slide caption saying, “A nice lady came in so excited to set up her “brand new iPhone 15 Pro Max” how do I tell her?”

The slideshow then skips to the next picture, which is the side of a box that says, “I15 Pro Max.”

Yikes, this is clearly not an authentic iPhone.

More proof comes in other images, including one that shows the back of the phone with no Apple logo on it.

How unfortunate, this woman got ripped off.

Hopefully she will be able to get a refund, but I doubt it.

You really have to be careful, too many people are trying to pull scams out there.

Check out the full video on TikTok below:

https://www.tiktok.com/@justbylee/photo/7432079643538214187

Check out the comments as well.

This person wonders how someone could fall for that.

Here is someone who says this is why they help their parents with electronics.

Here is someone who wonders how much she paid for it.

It is unfortunate that there are so many scams out there.