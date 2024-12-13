December 13, 2024 at 6:49 pm

T-Mobile Employee Had A Customer Come In With A Fake iPhone, And She Didn’t Know What To Do. – ‘How do I tell her?’

by Michael Levanduski

Source: shutterstock Source: TikTok/@justbylee

If you purchase a new high-end phone, you hope that you are getting what you paid for.

TikToker @justbylee worked for T-Mobile and had someone come in with a fake iPhone and she didn’t know how to tell her.

She made a slideshow about the experience, with the first slide caption saying, “A nice lady came in so excited to set up her “brand new iPhone 15 Pro Max” how do I tell her?”

Source: TikTok/@justbylee

The slideshow then skips to the next picture, which is the side of a box that says, “I15 Pro Max.”

Yikes, this is clearly not an authentic iPhone.

Source: TikTok/@justbylee

More proof comes in other images, including one that shows the back of the phone with no Apple logo on it.

How unfortunate, this woman got ripped off.

Source: TikTok/@justbylee

Hopefully she will be able to get a refund, but I doubt it.

You really have to be careful, too many people are trying to pull scams out there.

Check out the full video on TikTok below:

https://www.tiktok.com/@justbylee/photo/7432079643538214187

Check out the comments as well.

This person wonders how someone could fall for that.

Source: TikTok/@justbylee

Here is someone who says this is why they help their parents with electronics.

Source: TikTok/@justbylee

Here is someone who wonders how much she paid for it.

Source: TikTok/@justbylee

It is unfortunate that there are so many scams out there.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter