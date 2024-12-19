Target Customer Said She’ll Never Go Back After She Was Accused Of Shoplifting. – ‘Why would I try to pull one over on you for a $15 item?’

Nothing makes me angrier than being accused of something I didn’t do…

So I can relate to this woman’s attitude!

Her name is Mikayla and she posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about why she’s never shopping at Target again.

Mikayla said that she received 14 packages with items she ordered from Target and the results weren’t pretty: three packages were already opened and one package was missing an item.

She said she talked to three different customer service workers and that things went off the rails.

Mikayla said, “Seven different people through all the times I’ve been escalated, accused me of stealing the $15 item that I said that did not arrive. So unless you actually video yourself opening the package, they’re not going to refund you.”

One worker said that she waited too long to bring up the issue and another employee said that she didn’t document the missing item properly.

Mikayla told viewers, “Because I didn’t have an adequate picture of the item not in the box, even though I sent them a picture of the box, there’s nothing that they’re willing to do.”

She continued, “So anyways, I’m in the Target parking lot. I just returned everything that I had in my car from Target. I will be canceling my RedCard, and I will be no longer shopping at Target because I’ve just been accused of stealing a $15 item.”

In the video’s caption, Mikayla wrote, “Why would I try to pull one over on you for a $15 item when I have purchased 3 Canon cameras for over $700 in the last two months?”

She added, “You lost a customer that in the last 10+ years of ordering has never reported an item missing.”

Here’s what she had to say.

@_bourbonandlace @target do better. I was just accused of trying to steal a $15 item that didnt come. Why would I try to pull one over on you for a $15 item when I have purchased 3 canon cameras for over $700 in the last two months? or not the $100 christmas tree. Thank you for trying to encourage the holiday spirit with your representatives trying to accuse me of not having enough proof of the missing item to be refunded. Or to take it up with fed ex. I have the screenshots and I wish I had the recorded line because the level of disrespect I just received was horrible. After going in store I also learned that customer service is not supposed to tell you they cant help you. So why was I not helped? I have returned $206 so far. Going home to load up my car with the rest of what i have ordered in the last 4 weeks to return. You lost a customer that in the last 10+ years of ordering has NEVER reported an item missing #targetnightmare #target #targetcustomerservice #targetchristmas ♬ original sound – Mikayla Fitzgerald

