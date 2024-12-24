Target Customer Thinks She Knows Why Employees Let Some Customers Steal. – ‘You think you’re getting away.’

Go ahead and steal!

Actually, don’t do that…

But we’re gathered here today to let you know that a TikTokker named Chanel talked about why Target stores actually let some customers steal…until they don’t.

Chanel said, “Let me tell you how messy Target is. Target is one of those stores that’s gonna watch you come in and take their products, take their items.”

She added, “Steal, steal, steal, steal, steal. You think you’re getting away.”

Chanel said that Target workers let shoplifters think they’re getting away with stealing so they can build a case against them and charge them with a felony once they’ve stolen enough goods.

She added that people will think they’re getting busted for shoplifting only one item when in reality, Target will have the goods on them for all kinds of thievery.

Chanel said, “They’re so messy.”

Check out the video.

And here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This person is on the edge…

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And one TikTokker spoke up.

Well, this is interesting!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁