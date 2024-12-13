They Moved In With Her In-Laws To Save Money, But She Thinks They Need To Move Out In Order To Save Their Marriage

Living with your in-laws sounds like the making of a bad sitcom, but in today’s story, it’s no laughing matter.

In fact, the new mom who is living with her husband and his family desperately wants to move out.

She told her husband how she feels, but he doesn’t agree.

Let’s see why she’s so desperate to move out…

AITA for telling my husband that he, our newborn, our dog, and I need to move out of his mom’s upstairs bedroom? My husband (24M) and I (25F) moved in with my husband’s widowed mom at the beginning of 2024 to save for a house. I was pregnant with our first child. My husband works full time and I’m a stay-at-home mom to our now newborn baby. We pay his mom a small amount monthly and live in two out of three bedrooms upstairs. One is used as an office/living, the second is our bedroom/nursery, and the third is my husband’s brother’s room, who is a recent college grad.

The living situation is not going well.

We knew this wouldn’t be easy, but after 7 months of us living here, we’ve hit our roughest patch yet. We intended to move out of his mom’s house sometime in 2025 and into our new home, but expenses and the economy have stalled our savings. Our plans have needed to change, but living in this current housing situation has become increasingly uncomfortable and taxing on our marriage.

She describes a lot of the problems…

We have very little control in the home, always having to accommodate the other two residents here that live differently than we do. Respect for our personal space and time is inconsistent. Sometimes the food I need to grab in my 5 minutes away from the baby isn’t in the fridge, or my mother-in-law is talking over me when I’m with my husband downstairs. All of this compounds when you add in being postpartum, learning how to parent for the first time, and the pressure of taking care of a newborn that cries around the clock. My husband and I fight almost daily. I can’t get through a week without a meltdown that affects our routines, and I’m struggling to see how we’ll make it through the coming holidays without more conflict.

Her husband doesn’t want to move out yet.

My husband is determined to stay here until either we 1) save enough for a down payment or 2) he gets a job with higher salary. However, both of these are unlikely to happen within the next several months. Graciously, my parents have gifted us 10k to help us move out sooner and before things get any harder.

Her husband thinks she’s “the bad guy.”

After receiving this, I told my husband in a conversation that we need to move out and into an apartment ASAP, but he completely freaked out. I made things worse by pushing him and creating a huge argument out of my pain points with living here. Now I’m the bad guy for telling him that we need to move out sooner than we originally planned, and not into a house.

That sounds like a lot of drama especially as a new parent.

It’s too bad her husband won’t seriously listen to her feelings about living with his family.

