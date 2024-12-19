Employees Wore Tie Dye Shirts At Work Until Their Manager Asked Them Not To, But Their Next Fashion Choice Was Even More Hilarous

Opinions vary on what clothing is considered appropriate work attire.

You want to enforce a nonexistent dress code? Game on… Years ago I was working in a development lab for a large tech company. It was pretty casual. There was NO dress code until an old school manager took exception to a couple of us showing up in tie-dye apparel.

A coworker was sent home to change clothes and I got lectured about professionalism and appearance. He also said ” …it would be nice to see you show up in a REAL shirt sometimes, you know, with buttons and a collar…”

So I bought several of the ugliest, loudest, brightest tropical print shirts I could find (yes, with buttons and collars) and those became my standard work attire forever after. Grumpy manager actually said “Okay, I give up”.

