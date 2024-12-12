Couple Can’t Come To An Agreement On What To Name Their Baby, And His Family Is Telling Her To Use A Family Name That She Doesn’t Like

Choosing a name for your child is a major decision that will have at least some impact on them throughout their life.

What should you do if you and your husband can’t get on the same page for the names, and even his family is trying to give suggestions?

That is what the couple in this story is dealing with, and the wife is getting annoyed with his insistence that they use a family name.

Check it out.

AITA for rejecting family names for our baby? I (28f) am pregnant with my first child with my husband. We’re struggling to find a name right now. We both had to compromise, but I feel like I had to compromise more already. My husband would agree, but he feels like it makes the most sense for me to make the biggest compromise. I like names that he finds weird. Softer, more nature-y and whimsical names that aren’t super common. So names like Meadow and Seraphina for a girl or Cassius and Hawthorn for a boy. But my husband is very against those now.

People’s tastes change with time.

When we first met his taste was more in line with mine but has become more traditional in the last 6-7 years. His choices are more like Charles or George for a boy and Evelyn and Elizabeth for a girl. For me his choices are a little too common and a little boring/oldish for me.

Finding that perfect name can be hard.

I know Elizabeth is very timeless but that doesn’t draw me in. So we’re trying to look for classic names that aren’t as common. Nothing whimsical or nature based, nothing weird to my husband and nothing too uncommon. There’s only one name that’s a real contender right now and that’s Alannah if we have a girl. But even then my husband doesn’t really think the name sounds that good and he hates that there are multiple correct ways to spell the name. This led to him and his family saying we should use family names. I’m not fond of the idea and I don’t like the names we’d have to select from. He thinks it’s the easiest way to compromise. I disagree. He told me family names would give us both something. I just think that’s his way of trying to get an older sounding name. His family are big on using family names so they think I’m very unreasonable.

Having it a middle name does seem like a reasonable compromise.

I suggested to him we could save the family names for the middle but he said that’s a waste of time and first names are where we should use family names. I have kept my stance and my husband and his family think I’m unreasonable for doing so. Although he has suggested some non-family names since this disagreement started too so we’re at least not at a standstill. But I know he’s not happy with me.

It doesn’t matter what the family says.

And his family keep bringing up how unreasonable I’m being. AITA?

The family should have no say in this, but it is important for her and her husband to figure this out together.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

The two parents need to come to an agreement.

This is good advice.

Yup, his family doesn’t get a say.

This person says this decision is between mom and dad.

He doesn’t seem to know what compromise is.

This is a decision to be made by mom and dad only.

Too many people don’t seem to respect that fact.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.